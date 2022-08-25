Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Halliburton worth $389,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

