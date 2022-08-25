Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

NYSE:HBI opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

