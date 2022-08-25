Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their not rated rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

LON HEIT opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.41) on Monday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.41).

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.