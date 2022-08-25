Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $275.81 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Harmony has a total market cap of $275.81 million and $24.22 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00163425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,579,056,270 coins and its circulating supply is 12,438,836,270 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.