Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.51 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $159,290.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.10 or 0.07850089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00171736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00263439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00714070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00605287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,500,305 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

