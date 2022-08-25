Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.83 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $234,924.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.78 or 0.07781857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00167488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00261467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00709394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00606292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,498,287 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.