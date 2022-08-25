Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 186.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.