Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 996,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,541,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Stock Performance

HCMC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,486,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,026,144. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

