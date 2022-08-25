Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

