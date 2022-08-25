Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.