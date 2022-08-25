Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) CEO Bruce K. Lee Acquires 2,000 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.