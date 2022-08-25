Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Hedget (HGET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $141,441.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

