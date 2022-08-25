HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.54 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $61.54 million and approximately $587.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003973 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000220 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

