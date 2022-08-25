HEdpAY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,626.00 (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $10,626.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

