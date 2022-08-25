HEdpAY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,626.00 (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $10,626.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.
HEdpAY Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
