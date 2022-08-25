Henry Ji Purchases 22,222 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Ji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Henry Ji acquired 10,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 6,723,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,380,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.