Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $399,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

