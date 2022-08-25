HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $391.78

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.78 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 355.50 ($4.30). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.30), with a volume of 843,435 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
HgCapital Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
About HgCapital Trust
HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
See Also
