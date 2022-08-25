HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $391.78

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.78 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 355.50 ($4.30). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.30), with a volume of 843,435 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.96.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($19,635.09). In other news, insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,548.82). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($19,635.09).

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

