Hibiki Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,420.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $772,784.55 and approximately $12,420.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768043 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016017 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Coin Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance
