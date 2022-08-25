HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.75

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.75 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 172.60 ($2.09). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.09), with a volume of 4,113,547 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 905.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.74.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

