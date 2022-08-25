High Performance Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $163,305.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

