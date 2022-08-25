High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $222.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,416. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.48.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

