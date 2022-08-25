High Pines Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 629,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

