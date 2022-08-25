HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $101,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.61. 10,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

