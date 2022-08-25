HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,761,554 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761,554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $176,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $49.24. 19,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

