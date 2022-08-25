HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 86,383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,383 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $121,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $68.34. 89,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,263. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

