HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $413,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,663. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

