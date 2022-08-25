HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 53,235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,235 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $94,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 888,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,720,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

