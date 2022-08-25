Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Position Boosted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Hilltop makes up approximately 1.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Hilltop by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilltop Price Performance

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,296. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

