HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

HireRight stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 467,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,078,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,941,987 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

