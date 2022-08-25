Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.80 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Hive has a total market cap of $246.69 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003502 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,869,147 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

