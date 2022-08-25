HODL Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. HODL has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $15,208.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HODL has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.29 or 0.07755876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00165688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00263346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00708385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00609549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,524,740,467,527 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

