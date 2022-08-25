HODL Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One HODL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HODL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. HODL has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $13,835.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,611.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.16 or 0.07899333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00172846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00264421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00713804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00605842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000995 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,517,087,649,654 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

