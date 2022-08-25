Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 102,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Höegh LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. StockNews.com upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

