Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 4%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLIGet Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 19,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.