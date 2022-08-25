Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 19,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

