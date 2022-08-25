Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 19,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
