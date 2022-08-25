Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $182.80

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.80 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.24), with a volume of 263215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.80 ($2.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.05. The stock has a market cap of £316.48 million and a P/E ratio of 770.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.