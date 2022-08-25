Holo (HOT) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $388.02 million and $18.22 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

