Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 145,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

