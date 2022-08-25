Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HPL) Insider Sells C$178,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HPL – Get Rating) insider PentaNova Energy Corp. sold 5,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$180,000.
Horizon Petroleum Price Performance
CVE HPL opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. Horizon Petroleum Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.33.
Horizon Petroleum Company Profile
