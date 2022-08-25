Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0253 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 million and $44,139.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol
