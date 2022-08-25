Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Up 0.4%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63). Approximately 75,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 282,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hotel Chocolat Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £185.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.03.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

