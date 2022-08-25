HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.20 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $48.20 million and $2.28 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

