HUPAYX (HPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $439,621.00

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $439,621.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUPAYX has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

HUPAYX Profile

The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUPAYX

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

