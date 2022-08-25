Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.11. Hyliion shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 4,498 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyliion Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyliion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

