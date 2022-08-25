Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.11. Hyliion shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 4,498 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hyliion Trading Up 5.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $696.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
