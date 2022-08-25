Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the July 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypertension Diagnostics Price Performance

HDII stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 187,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

