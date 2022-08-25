Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the July 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hypertension Diagnostics Price Performance
HDII stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 187,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Hypertension Diagnostics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypertension Diagnostics (HDII)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.