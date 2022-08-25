Hyve Price Hits $0.0839 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Hyve has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $2.72 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016060 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

