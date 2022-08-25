ICHI Hits Market Cap of $26.41 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00024963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $26.41 million and $492,676.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00771035 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016070 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,966 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
