ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 386.03 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

