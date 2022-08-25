IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of IDACORP worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $111.79 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

