Ideaology Price Reaches $0.0248 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $404,578.38 and $174,079.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

