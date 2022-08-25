iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Up 2.9%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 4,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

iHuman Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

