II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

II-VI Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. II-VI has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in II-VI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

