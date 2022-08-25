II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
II-VI Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. II-VI has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in II-VI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
